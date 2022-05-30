Police dub graffiti on metro train as mischievous act

It read ‘First hit Kochi, Burn Play,’ raising the spectre of security threat

The city police have dubbed the incident in which an unauthorised graffiti was found painted on the side of the bogey of a metro train parked overnight in the yard in Kalamassery as an “act of mischief.”

The graffiti, supposedly written using spray paint, read “First hit Kochi, Burn Play,” raising the spectre of security threat to the metro. The police think that the metro yard isn’t as tightly access-controlled as metro stations.

“We consider it as a mischievous act as per preliminary assessment. Someone has cut through the fence and entered the yard,” said District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has in the meantime lodged a police complaint. An internal enquiry too has been launched, metro sources said.

The graffiti was noticed in the late evening of May 26 and a First Information Report was filed in the early hours of the next day. “We have registered the case invoking relevant IPC provisions for trespass and damage to public property,” said metro police sources.