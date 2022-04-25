Police detain man under KAAPA in Kochi

The Ernakulam Rural police on Monday invoked the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) to arrest a habitual offender and send him into preventive detention.

Rajesh alias Thorappan Rajesh, 51, of Pallipuram has been charged with over 30 cases registered in various police stations, including robbery, trespassing into houses, and attacking police personnel. The Act was invoked against him based on a report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. He was involved in a criminal case, even as he was out on bail in a robbery case, following which the police got his bail cancelled. He was taken to the Viyyur Central Jail for detention, the police said.