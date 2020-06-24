Police crack down on illegal parking

KOCHI

West Traffic Police register over 2,700 cases in June

Faced with haphazardly-parked vehicles obstructing traffic movement in the city following relaxation of lockdown norms, the police have begun attaching wheel locks on vehicles of rule violators.

The City Traffic Police (West), which takes care of a bulk of arterial roads in the city hub, registered a total of 2,766 petty cases against rule violators from June 1 to 21.

Wheel locks were attached to the vehicles of grave offenders to drive home the point that they would be unable to escape the arm of law by paying fine alone, said G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, Law and Order). The average number of cases rose from 113 on June 1 to 253 on June 17. “We began stricter enforcement since more people are venturing out in private vehicles than during the pre-lockdown days,” she added.

“The rise in number of cases being registered can be attributed to increase in obstructive parking, including on narrow roads, no-parking zones and even on footpaths. This was the norm on arterial roads such as M.G. Road and S.A. Road. The situation was bad even on Hospital Road, where ambulances and other vehicles which brought patients to Ernakulam General Hospital were finding it tough to enter the premises. The action by the police has decongested the stretch,” said T.B. Vijayan, Assistant Commissioner of City Traffic Police (West).

Recovery vans

But the police are hamstrung by issues such as old recovery vans which are not very effective in towing away vehicles. “Another problem that we face is inadequate space in the vicinity of police stations to park vehicles towed away. However, no leniency will be shown to rule violators,” said Mr. Vijayan.