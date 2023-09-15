Police continue probe into death of four-member family

September 15, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

KOCHI

The Varapuzha police probing the death of a four-member family at Valiya Kadamakudy earlier this week continued to record the statements of friends and relatives of the victims.

The four, including two children aged 7 and 5, were found dead in their house on Tuesday morning. A note was also recovered by the police.

While harassment and intimidation by loan apps are being widely discussed, the fact that the note had no reference to them has left the police confused. The note, among other things, said that no one was willing to help them, while it did not attribute the cause for taking the extreme step to anyone in particular.

The police had come across three persons who had received text messages purportedly from loan apps about one of the victims not repaying the loan and threatening to sent her morphed pictures to her contact lists.

The victims’ extended family also did not have any knowledge about the loan apps till after the tragedy. The police are now waiting for the cyber forensic results of the examination of the victims’ mobile phones. Only after that the police would be able to arrive at any conclusion about the extent of the involvement of loan apps.