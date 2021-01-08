Police continue arrests of V4 Kochi activists

Outfit accuses police of trampling upon human rights

The City police continued their arrest of activists of V4 Kochi, the recently launched non-political outfit, with four more getting arrested from their homes in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrested include Shakeer Ali, V4 Kochi Kochi zone controller; Sajan Aziz, Thrikkakara joint controller, and Antony Abin and Isaac Chacko who contested in the Kochi Corporation in the local body polls.

Mr. Chacko, who was arrested under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, was released on station bail, while others were slapped with non-bailable charges.

The police have so far arrested eight V4 Kochi activists since Tuesday in connection with the unauthorised opening of the Vyttila flyover, which is slated to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Saturday. Four, including the organisation campaign controller Nipun Cherian, were arrested late on Tuesday night.

“More arrests are likely in the days to come, since we are not only after those who had illegally opened up the flyover but also those who had participated in a protest at Vyttila before, demanding the immediate opening of the flyover,” said a police official associated with the probe.

V4 Kochi accused the police of trampling upon human rights. “We are expecting more of our activists to be dragged away in the night. We are being persecuted for something we haven’t done,” said John Jacob, north zone controller, V4 Kochi.

The police have slapped the arrested with various provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 447 (criminal trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object).