Police collect evidence in law student death case

Kochi

02 December 2021 01:11 IST

The police team probing the alleged suicide of law student Mofia Parveen on Wednesday took the accused around for evidence collection.

The investigation team was given custody of the victim’s husband Mohammed Suhail, his mother Rukhiya, and father Yousuf for three days on Tuesday.

The accused were taken to their house at Kothamangalam where the victim was allegedly tortured, for evidence collection by a team of officials led by DySP V. Rajeev.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigation team drew up a detailed report of the house and took possession of the photo albums. Since the accused claimed that video of the wedding ceremony was with the photo studio, the photographer concerned was asked to produce them, the investigation sources said.

The police have also recovered visuals and posts of Mofiya from her private Instagram handle.

The posts reportedly reflected the ordeal the young law student was put through. Statements were also collected from the neighbours of the accused and friends who were aware of the state of the relationship between the couple.