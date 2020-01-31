Police claim arrest of five in temple row

The North police have arrested and released on bail five Sangh Parivar activists in connection with the incident in which a woman was assaulted verbally and physically for having allegedly trespassed into a symposium on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) organised by Jana Jagarana Samithy, at Pavakkulam temple on January 21.

The North police had last Friday registered a case against 29 persons, mostly Sangh Parivar workers, on a petition filed by the woman identified as Athira from Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrested were charged under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member who is part of an unlawful assembly is guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Though the police confirmed that the accused were arrested and released on bail three days ago, the Sangh Parivar has denied such an incident. At a press conference here on Thursday, C.V. Sajini, secretary of the industrial cell of the BJP termed it “fake news”.

Initially, the police had filed a case against the woman invoking IPC Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) on a petition filed by Ms. Sajini. It was after a video of the incident, showing the woman being heckled and abused by a section of the participants of the symposium, turned viral on social media that the police filed a petition after recording her statement.