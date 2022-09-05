Police caution against theft during festival season

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi City police have stepped up surveillance as part of the intensified security arrangements to keep tabs on thieves and anti-social elements.

Women personnel too will be posted for mufti patrolling, including in shopping malls. The police have cautioned against people from other States arriving in the city during festive season for theft and pickpocketing. Information of suspicious looking people must be passed on to the police.

The police have also introduced traffic curbs, including at the Broadway market. Parking and vending that obstruct the movement of pedestrians and motorists must be avoided. Vehicles must park only in permitted areas or pay-and-park lots, failing which they will be towed away and the towing charge will be levied from vehicle owners.

Steps will also be taken to challan buses and other vehicles that use banned horns. Pedestrians must avoid jaywalking.

Photos and videos of traffic rule violations may be sent on WhatsApp to the number 6238100100. A total of 690 complaints have been received so far.