Police caution against theft during festival season

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 05, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi City police have stepped up surveillance as part of the intensified security arrangements to keep tabs on thieves and anti-social elements.

Women personnel too will be posted for mufti patrolling, including in shopping malls. The police have cautioned against people from other States arriving in the city during festive season for theft and pickpocketing. Information of suspicious looking people must be passed on to the police.

The police have also introduced traffic curbs, including at the Broadway market. Parking and vending that obstruct the movement of pedestrians and motorists must be avoided. Vehicles must park only in permitted areas or pay-and-park lots, failing which they will be towed away and the towing charge will be levied from vehicle owners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps will also be taken to challan buses and other vehicles that use banned horns. Pedestrians must avoid jaywalking.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Photos and videos of traffic rule violations may be sent on WhatsApp to the number 6238100100. A total of 690 complaints have been received so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app