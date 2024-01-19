Police cannot restrain Twenty20 from holding public meet, says HC

January 19, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, and the Puthencruz police to refrain from obstructing, harassing, or interdicting Twenty20 party from conducting a public meeting at St. Peter’s College grounds, Kolencherry, tomorrow.

The order was issued on a petition filed by the party. According to the party, the police had informed the petitioner that the scheduled public meeting could not be held on the college grounds without the permission of the Revenue authorities as some portion of it was ‘Puramboke land’. The party should obtain consent from the authorities before holding the meeting. It alleged that police officers were acting at the behest of influential persons who wanted to obstruct the proposed meeting.

The court said a recent meeting in which the Chief Minister and other Ministers had participated was held at the very same place. Therefore, it was difficult to rationalise a divergent approach when the petitioner sought to hold a meeting of party members. The principle of equality before the law, as enshrined in the Constitution, mandated that all individuals and entities be treated with uniformity, especially when circumstances are analogous.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.