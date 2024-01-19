GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police cannot restrain Twenty20 from holding public meet, says HC

January 19, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Superintendent of Police, Ernakulam Rural, and the Puthencruz police to refrain from obstructing, harassing, or interdicting Twenty20 party from conducting a public meeting at St. Peter’s College grounds, Kolencherry, tomorrow.

The order was issued on a petition filed by the party. According to the party, the police had informed the petitioner that the scheduled public meeting could not be held on the college grounds without the permission of the Revenue authorities as some portion of it was ‘Puramboke land’. The party should obtain consent from the authorities before holding the meeting. It alleged that police officers were acting at the behest of influential persons who wanted to obstruct the proposed meeting.

The court said a recent meeting in which the Chief Minister and other Ministers had participated was held at the very same place. Therefore, it was difficult to rationalise a divergent approach when the petitioner sought to hold a meeting of party members. The principle of equality before the law, as enshrined in the Constitution, mandated that all individuals and entities be treated with uniformity, especially when circumstances are analogous.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.