Police bust six-member gang

October 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member gang accused of robbing ₹1 lakh from a man and getting the ownership of his car transferred by force was arrested by the Perumbavoor police on Wednesday.

The arrested are Thwayib, 42, of Thandekkad, Tharis, 33, of Mambra, Anoop, 33, of Manjali, Rakesh, 46, of Manjali, Abin, 24, of Nellikkuzhi, and Ashlin, 23, of Kottapuram. The victim, identified as Vishnu of Thiruvananthapuram, was intimidated and robbed in Perumbavoor.

According to the police, Vishnu’s former business partner Shefeek of Thiruvananthapuram had engaged the gang to get his dues, which was not allegedly paid by Vishnu. Accordingly, Vishnu was targeted when he had gone to Perumbavoor to set up an exhibition stall. The gang went into hiding after the alleged crime.

All the six have criminal cases against them. A special team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar nabbed them.

