Police bust racket that robbed victims using fake identities on dating apps

June 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-member racket accused of trapping and robbing victims using fake profiles on dating apps and social media platforms was busted by the Puthencruz police on Wednesday.

The arrested are Prince, 23, of Thrissur, his partners Aswathy, 25, and Anoop, 23, of Kottarakkara.

They were arrested on a complaint registered in connection with the alleged abduction of a man who was assaulted and robbed using a similar ploy executed through a dating app.

The victim, an employee of a private company in Ernakulam, walked into the alleged trap laid by the racket when he befriended over the dating app a woman with the profile name ‘Anu’, who introduced herself as a native of Kolenchery studying at a college in Bengaluru.

She then reportedly invited the man through a text message to meet her at Kolenchery. Falling for this, the man reached a bus stop at Kolenchery, where, to his shock, the other two met him introducing themselves as the brothers of the girl he had been chatting with.

They allegedly threatened him with lodging a police complaint and forced him into their car. He was then reportedly assaulted and forced into transferring ₹23,000 from his bank account. They also allegedly robbed what was in his wallet before dumping him.

The victim shared his ordeal with his friends at whose behest he filed a police complaint. Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), formed a special squad under the Puthencruz Deputy Superintendent of Police to nab the accused.

The vehicle used by the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The investigation team tracked them to Kottayam and followed them there. But the accused gave them the slip and returned to Kolenchery through bylanes. Though the police intercepted them in Kolenchery town, they still managed to evade before they were eventually nabbed at Ramamangalam.

“All the three accused have been alternating between Bengaluru and Goa for years. Preliminary investigation has proved that they had been trapping victims in a similar manner since 2021. We have registered another case against them for blackmailing another victim into paying ₹19,000 and giving up his gold bracelet,” said police sources.

They allegedly used fake identities of women to befriend victims and then blackmailed them using photographs.

