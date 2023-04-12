Police bust gambling racket, arrest 12

April 12, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday night busted a major gambling racket and arrested 12 persons from a bar hotel.

They also seized ₹7.30 lakh from the gambling venue. The operation was conducted following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

The accused were reportedly engaged in gambling in a room hired at the hotel. People from Ernakulam and Idukki districts were among those who were allegedly involved in gambling for money. They had even deployed people along the route to the hotel to raise alert about the police. However, the police managed to evade it and pull off the raid, sources said.

Assault

The Palarivattom police on Wednesday arrested a person in an alleged assault case. Suneer, 44, of Kakkanad is accused of assaulting a man who was playing snooker with his friend at a premium hotel on Sunday night. He was nabbed from Palachuvadu.

Cheating charge

The Eloor police on Wednesday arrested a woman on charge of cheating people on the pretext of running a home nurse supplying firm.

Rekha, 43, of Manjummal was accused of not providing home nurse after collecting three months advance fee from clients and not paying salary to her staff.

Held under KAAPA

A habitual offender was arrested and another expelled from the Ernakulam Rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) on Wednesday. The arrested is Sanoop, 29, of Malayattoor. The Kalady police had registered cases for murder attempt, assault, and criminal trespass against him. He was expelled from the rural limits for a year since February. He was arrested for violating the order. The expelled person was identified as Jino Jacob, 33, of Njarakkal. He has cases for attempt to murder, assault, trespass, theft, and drug dealings registered against him. He remains banned from entering the rural limits for the next six months.

Theft

The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested a man on charge of stealing two premium mobile phones from a hotel room. The arrested is Imran, 20, of Nagaon in Assam. The phones were collectively worth around ₹33,000.