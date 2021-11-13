Police book actor Joju on charge of COVID protocol violation

Actor accused of moving around without mask during Congress protest in Kochi against fuel price hike

The Maradu police have charged a case against actor Joju George for violating the COVID-19 protocol, on a petition filed by a Youth Congress activist.

Youth Congress State secretary P.Y. Shajahan had filed a petition with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, accusing the actor of moving around without mask and interacting with people without maintaining physical distancing at the busy Vyttila Junction, the scene of the protest staged by the District Congress Committee against fuel price hike on November 1. The petition was forwarded to the Maradu police.

“We have filed a case against the actor under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance entailing a fine. The actor who is out of town has agreed to pay the fine once he returns,” police sources said.

The petitioner was among the eight Congress and Youth Congress activists who were arrested under the Kerala Prevention of Damage to Private Property and Payment of Compensation Act for allegedly smashing the windscreen of the actor’s car after he crossed swords with the protestors. Mr. Shajahan was later released on bail.

The Congress continues to be on the warpath demanding a far more serious case against the actor based on a petition filed by the Mahila Congress, accusing him of misbehaving with its members during the protest.