Police blamed for dog’s death

KOCHI

14 November 2021 21:47 IST

Officers, who went in search of a history-sheeter at a house, reportedly hit the pet dog that went barking at them

Personnel of the Chengamanad police who went searching for a history-sheeter at a house reportedly hit a pet dog that went barking at them, resulting in its death.

The police said they inspected the house while searching for Justin, 29, who was wanted in over 15 cases, including a murder case. Later in the day, Justin was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on the charge of threatening and extortion at a bar.

Chengamanad native Jijo who owned the dog alleged that the police who arrived at his house searching for his brother Justin had hit the dog, a pug, on its head using a wooden plank, resulting in its death. His mother was reportedly alone at the house, when the police personnel closed in through the front and rear of the house. “Soon after the dog was hit, she confronted the officer who allegedly hit the dog, but he got into the jeep and went away. We will file a complaint before the Ernakulam Rural SP,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The family has reportedly kept the dog’s carcass in a box and kept in the refrigerator, seeking an enquiry.

Refuting the charge, the police said they went to serve summons to Justin. “We have nothing to do with the death of the dog,” said an officer who was in the team.