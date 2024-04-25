Police beef up security for peaceful polling

April 25, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi City police have stepped up security in and around 756 polling stations for the Lok Sabha polling to be held on April 26 (Friday).

A team of 2,600 police personnel, including 15 Assistant Commissioners and 36 inspectors, have been deployed for the purpose. This is in addition to the 110 vehicles deployed for round-the-clock patrol and 10 teams of striking forces in as many vehicles. Besides, Central forces also remain deployed.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar assisted by Deputy Commissioners K.S. Sudarshan and Shaju K. Varghese will keep monitoring the security proceedings.

Under the Ernakulam Rural police limits with around 180 sensitive polling booths, a security contingent of 4,500 personnel, including special police, has been deployed under the supervision of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

They include 14 DySPs, 44 inspectors, 400-odd sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, 2,200 senior civil police officers and civil police officers. Another 1,510 special police officers and Central Reserve Police Forcer officers have also been deployed. The rural police have deployed 102 group patrol teams and 64 law and order patrol teams.

Besides, IP striking force, station striking force, district striking force, and DIG’s striking force will also be on duty. Polling booths and adjoining areas will be under video surveillance for which 102 cameras have been deployed. The rural police limits account for 1,538 polling booths across six sub divisions. The counting centre where electronic voting machines will be kept also remains under heavy police security.

