KOCHI

12 February 2021 01:46 IST

The Kochi City police have banned the operation of all kinds of drones with immediate effect in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Sunday.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju issued the orders in view of the security protocol that will kick in with the visit of the VVIP. The ban will be in place till February 15.

