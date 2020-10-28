Police await permission to conduct polygraph test on murder suspects

Case relates to finding of a decomposed body in Perumbavoor plywood firm in May

More than five months after a highly decomposed body was found in the chimney of a plywood company at Pattimattom near Perumbavoor, the Ernakulam Rural police have zeroed in on two suspects.

The body was found on May 23 when workers mounted the chimney to clean it, prior to reopening the firm after the lockdown. As soon as they opened the chimney, a hand protruded out, startling the workers, who informed the supervisor, who, in turn, alerted the Kunnathunadu police.

Going by the state of decomposition, the police suspected that the body had been up there for more than a month. Since then, the police have reached the conclusion that the victim was probably a 22-year-old man from Assam who was employed at the plywood company. Two of his colleagues have been identified as suspects.

“We are awaiting court permission for conducting a polygraph test on the suspects. We had also summoned the victim’s brother from Assam and collected his DNA samples to confirm the identity conclusively,” said Inspector V.T. Shajan.

The police have since changed the case from unnatural death to murder, considering circumstantial evidences. About 80 migrant workers of the firm were stopped from returning home, and the suspects were identified based on the contradictions in their statements.

The victim had joined the firm only three months before his death. The body was cremated after collecting samples, which were sent to the forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram for DNA profiling.

The police had been groping in the dark for prolonged periods with no conclusive leads in the case. There was no CCTV at the plywood company and no man missing complaints matching the profile of the victim were reported from the rural police limits before or after the body was found.