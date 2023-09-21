Police await forensic report in suspected loan app case

September 21, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The special investigation team probing the death of a four-member family in Valiya Kadamakkudy earlier this month is awaiting answers to a set of questions sent to the forensic lab examining the mobile phones of the victims.

The phones were sent to the cyber forensic lab in Thiruvananthapuram through the court last week. The investigation team remains hopeful that the forensic examination report may throw up clues about what led the victims to take their own lives. Considering the sensitivity of the case, the police hope that the report would be available earlier than usual.

“We are looking at potential causes such as WhatsApp messages that could have instigated the suicide. Unlocking the phones without data loss is also critical to assessing whether loan apps had played any role in the tragedy,” sources said.

Nijo, 40, wife Shilpa, 30 and their two sons aged 5 and 7 were found dead in their house on September 12. In the days since, reports had been making rounds that Shilpa was being harassed and even threatened of being humiliated by using her morphed pictures by loan apps. It received credence when three persons in her contact list received messages targeting her immediately after the tragedy. However, the suicide note recovered by the police from the home had no reference to loan apps.

“We have so far recorded the statements of 53 persons, including friends and relatives. The list include the statements of two friends and an Asha worker who had received messages from the purported loan app. Further, statements of those who had last spoken to the victims as per their mobile phone call records had also been recorded,” said police sources.

The investigation team had also gone through the bank account statements of the victims. Shilpa’s account had shown many transactions of small amounts credited in her favour. As soon as the amounts were credited, they were immediately transferred through UPI applications. While the transactions could be from loan apps, the police will have to wait for evidence from the forensic lab to confirm it.

“It remains to be verified whether the UPI payments were made to other accounts or Shilpa’s own accounts. Banks were unable to get that data, which could be sourced only through the National Payments Corporation of India,” said sources.

