Police attach property of NDPS case accused in Kochi

The Ernakulam Rural police are continuing to attach property of those accused in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) cases, with the latest being the attachment of property of the accused in a case in which ganja and hashish oil were seized from a car at an apartment complex in Angamaly.

The attached property included 5.50 cents, a house, a car, and ₹50,000 in the bank account of the seventh accused, Abheesh.

Another ₹8.5 lakh in the account of the accused, Abdul Jabbar, a scooter and a car were also attached. Two cars, a bike and ₹65,000 of the first accused, Muhammed Saheer; ₹63,000 of the fourth accused, Kasim; a bike and ₹31,000 of the eighth accused, Aneesh, and ₹35,000 of the 10th accused, Seema, had also been attached by the police.

Besides, 12 bank accounts of the accused remain frozen, while 10 vehicles have been attached.

Abduction

The Aluva East police on Friday made two more arrests in connection with a case registered for the alleged theft of a car at gunpoint and the abduction of the driver.

The arrested are Muhammed Sajad, 25, of Palluruthy and Thameen, 29, of Kodungalloor. They were directly involved in the crime, the police said. Sajad was about to flee abroad when he was nabbed. The police had already arrested three persons, including one Mujeeb, who had given contract for the crime to the gang.

In fact, the abduction was staged by Mujeeb to usurp the chewing tobacco that was meant for himself. The idea was to sell both the car and the contraband. The eight-member gang had stolen the car carrying the contraband and abducted the driver, Najeeb, at Companypady near Aluva in the early hours of March 31. The driver was allegedly assaulted and dumped at Kalamassery.

The vehicle used by the gang and the car with the contraband were recovered from Mujeeb’s house.