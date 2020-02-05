Kochi

Police asked to explain steps taken against illegal parking

more-in

Plea against unauthorised parking on approach roads towards Goshree bridges

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Traffic West, to appear before the court and apprise it of the measures being taken for removing unauthorised parking on approach roads towards the Goshree bridge.

Justice Amit Rawal issued the directive on a petition filed by P.K. Manoj and another person from Vypeen seeking a directive to the District Police Chief (Kochi city) to stop unauthorised parking on both sides of approach roads towards Goshree bridges. According to the petitioners, the authorities were not taking appropriate action to stop illegal parking.

The court also asked the police officer to state whether the Container Road had sufficient parking facilities.

Though the government pleader submitted that illegal parking had been cleared along the Container Road, the judge said that he had personally noticed illegal parking while coming back from the airport to the High Court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 8:43:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/police-asked-to-explain-steps-taken-against-illegal-parking/article30744178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY