Police asked to explain steps taken against illegal parking

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam Traffic West, to appear before the court and apprise it of the measures being taken for removing unauthorised parking on approach roads towards the Goshree bridge.

Justice Amit Rawal issued the directive on a petition filed by P.K. Manoj and another person from Vypeen seeking a directive to the District Police Chief (Kochi city) to stop unauthorised parking on both sides of approach roads towards Goshree bridges. According to the petitioners, the authorities were not taking appropriate action to stop illegal parking.

The court also asked the police officer to state whether the Container Road had sufficient parking facilities.

Though the government pleader submitted that illegal parking had been cleared along the Container Road, the judge said that he had personally noticed illegal parking while coming back from the airport to the High Court.