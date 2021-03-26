Police arrest youth under KAAPA

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested a person under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrest of Shanu aka Chakku, 29, of Paravur was based on a report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

This is for the third time that KAAPA is being invoked against him. He has 10 cases against his name at Aluva West, Paravur and Vadakkekkara police stations. Attempt to murder, robbery, assault, and illegal possession of explosives were among the charges levelled against him.

Shanu was arrested in 2018 and 2019 under KAAPA. After being released, he was involved in another criminal act within the Aluva East police station limits last November attracting charges under KAAPA yet again.

So far, the Rural police have arrested 24 persons under KAAPA and banned another 24 from entering its limits.