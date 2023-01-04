Police arrest two for illegal felling of trees at Kalamassery

January 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police have arrested two persons in connection with the illegal felling of five trees near the Juma Masjid close to Edappally Toll Junction on December 30.

The accused are Binas, 36, of Kunnatheri, Aluva, and Nixon, 37 of Aluva. Five trees along the footpath near the masjid were allegedly axed in the night hours. The police zeroed in on the two after examining CCTV visuals. P.R. Santhosh, Inspector of Police, Kalamassery, said they had received leads about those who had asked the accused to axe the trees. The arrested persons told the police that they were initially asked to trim the branches. The work fetched them an attractive fee, according to the police.

The motive behind the illegal felling of trees will become clear only after the arrest of the actual culprits. The police had launched an inquiry after Nishad A.K., chairman of the health standing committee of the Kalamassery municipality, lodged a complaint demanding stringent action against those involved in the incident. The authorities had said that illegal felling of trees was on the rise, especially along the median close to the metro station maintained by Kochi Metro Rail Limited.

The police turned down the demand of local residents and a section of autorickshaw drivers that the accused plant saplings to compensate for the loss of trees when they were taken to the site for evidence collection.

