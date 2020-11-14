Police arrest quack at Aluva

Kochi

14 November 2020 01:31 IST

Registration of the accused found fake

The Edathala police on Friday arrested a quack who had been treating patients at a clinic at Kombara near Aluva for the past two months.

The arrested is Sangeetha Balakrishnan, 45, of Ranni. She was under surveillance for a while after District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik received a tip-off on her lack of qualifications.

The accused was tending to patients when the police team turned up for inspection. The police found her registration documents fake, and that she merely had a pharmacy diploma certificate.

A case has been registered invoking IPC Sections 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine forged document) 416 (impersonation), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property); Section 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, and Sections 34 (1) and (2) of the National Medical Commission Act.

A probe has been launched by Edathala Station House Officer P.J. Noble. Mr. Karthik said detailed examinations would be held in the coming days.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.