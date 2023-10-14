Police arrest one more person in youth’s murder

October 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town South police have arrested one more person in connection with the alleged murder of a man from Kochi in Goa two years ago but came to light only last month.

The arrested is Muthappan, 27, of Wayanad. The police had arrested Anil Chacko, 28, of Kottayam, his relative Stephin Thomas, 24, and T.V. Vishnu, 25, of Wayanad in mid-September that led to the revelation of the alleged murder of Jeff John Lewis, 27, of Perumannur, Thevara, Kochi.

In the ensuing investigation, the police team had found that the murder was carried out by a five-member group. During interrogation, the arrested had reportedly revealed two more names, one of whom was Muthappan. He was tracked down to Tamil Nadu, and a police team from here nabbed him from his hideout and brought here on Saturday when his arrest was recorded.

He was produced in court and remanded. The police will approach the court for his custody. Meanwhile, hunt is on for the fifth accused.

The victim had been missing since the middle of November 2021. He was allegedly beaten up and stabbed with a knife by the accused shortly thereafter.

A team from the South police had zeroed in on the crime scene matching the confession of the accused within the limits of the Anjuna police station in North Goa. The local police had registered a case of unnatural death on November 27, 2021 that was hardly a fortnight since the victim had gone missing.

According to preliminary findings by the police, Lewis was allegedly murdered, and his body was abandoned in a deserted area following financial disputes related to drug transactions. The accused had since then changed their mobile phones and SIM cards.

The victim used to go for days-long trips before he returned. However, that was not the case when he had gone the last time two years ago, following which the family lodged a petition with the police. It was the statement by the accused in another case that led to the accidental discovery of the alleged murder of the missing man.

