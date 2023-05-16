Police arrest accused who escaped from custody

May 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

A murder accused who had escaped from custody was arrested by the Hill Palace police on Tuesday.

Jithesh aka Jithu, 20, was arrested from near Kuruppanthara railway station by a team led by Inspector V. Gopakumar.

He was accused in a case registered for murdering a security guard using a hollow brick. Besides, he has several vehicle theft cases against him in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kottayam districts.

The Hill Palace police had arrested Jithesh from Kottayam earlier this year in connection with a vehicle theft case. Later, he escaped from police custody with handcuffs while being taken for evidence collection.

He had reportedly picked up his lover and left on the same night. He had allegedly broken the handcuffs using an axe and was hiding in a church at Uzhavoor with a plan to escape to Tamil Nadu.

However, he chose to leave the woman back at her house and fled on his own considering the tight police surveillance. He had since then given the police the slip many a time. The police had tailed him to a petrol pump at Uzhavoor on Saturday afternoon but could not nab him as he managed to run away.

Two women cops were deployed at the woman’s house hoping that he might drop in. Later, he contacted the woman probably from a stranger’s mobile phone and asked her to go to Kuruppanthara railway station. He was nabbed by cops in plainclothes when he sat by the woman.

Assault

As many as 10 persons, including a minor, were arrested by the Aluva East police in an assault case on Tuesday.

They were accused of assaulting a resident of Keezhmadu near the Aluva KSRTC stand on Monday morning.

Theft

A man was arrested by the Town North police on Tuesday on the charge of vehicle theft.

The arrested is Krishnakumar, 42, of Poothotta. He is accused of stealing two motorcycles worth around ₹7 lakh from a house at Vaduthala. According to the police, he was involved in criminal cases, including murder, theft, and robbery, in and around Kochi.

