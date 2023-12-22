Police arraign channel reporter in case registered for hurling shoe at sadas bus

December 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A reporter of the television news channel 24 News was arraigned as an accused by the Kuruppampady police in a case registered in connection with Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists hurling shoes at the Navakerala Sadas bus and a security escort vehicle.

Vinitha V.G. was arraigned as the fifth accused in the case and issued a notice to appear before the police for interrogation. The police have already informed the magistrate court at Perumbavoor about the development.

KSU State office-bearer Basil P. and activists Devakumar T., Jibin Mathew, and Jaiden Johnson are the other four accused.

“She had prior information about the plan to hurl shoes at the Navakerala Sadas bus that carried Chief Minister and his Cabinet members with the highest security. She was duty bound to alert the law enforcement about it,” said police sources.

However, the police were evasive when asked about the charges invoked against her. However, the channel reported that Ms. Vinitha had been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The police had charged the other accused under IPC Sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) apart from 308 (attempt to culpable homicide).

However, the police had faced strong reprimand from the magistrate court in Perumbavoor for invoking IPC Section 308 against the accused. The court wondered how the section could be invoked in an incident for hurling shoes while also observing that the police should not only protect ministers but also the public as well. The court also granted bail to all the four accused.

The incident took place near Odakkali within the Kuruppampady police station limits on December 10 during the district leg of the Navakerala Sadas. While one shoe hit the bus the other landed on the windshield of the security escort vehicle.

The FIR had alleged that the accused committed the crime with the intention of causing the vehicles to lose control and causing an accident.