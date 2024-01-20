GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police announce traffic regulations in Kochi ahead of the DYFI’s human chain protest

January 20, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in Kochi in connection with a human chain being organised across the State by the DYFI on Saturday 5 pm.

Restrictions will be in place from Aroor to Edappally along NH-66 and from Edappally to Kalamassery-Muttom along NH-544 between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. The police have advised motorists to use alternate roads like Container Road and Seaport-Airport Road.

Vehicles headed towards Aroor from Ernakulam should travel via Edakochi. Those bound for Kakkanad and Thripunithura regions from Ernakulam may also take the Container Road-Kalamassery Premier Junction-Seaport-Airport Road route.

