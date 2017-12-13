Police agree to provide security to ISL match

The city police have agreed to provide security to the ISL match scheduled to be held here on December 31.
The police had earlier requested the ISL authorities to reschedule the match owing to shortage of hands. The department had also said it was hard-pressed to ensure security for the entire city, especially places like Fort Kochi, during New Year celebrations.
Now, the police, instead of pressing for a change of date, have asked for more personnel from other districts. Over 1,000 police personnel are required on the premises of the Jawaharlal Nehru International stadium and key entry points on match days.
