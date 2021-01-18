Police action will be countered legally: V4Kochi

KOCHI

18 January 2021 22:44 IST

The deployment of the police and use of strong-arm tactics by the government to suppress people’s movements such as V4Kerala will be countered legally and politically, party leader Nipun Cherian, who got bail recently after over a week’s remand in judicial custody, said here on Monday.

The arrest of V4Kerala activists at midnight from their homes, not adhering to procedures, and the abhorrent language used by police personnel reeked of fascism and were contrary to democratic principles, he said.

On the inordinate delay in opening the Alappuzha bypass, he said the government must open it as soon as possible. The insistence that the Chief Minister or Ministers should inaugurate projects built using public funds was a primitive mindset, he said.

