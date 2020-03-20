Police act tough with spectators of ‘Kumbalanghi nights’

As spectacular as the sight of bioluminescence that lights up the waterbodies of the idyllic village of Kumbalanghi during nights, the phenomenon has left the Palluruthy police with a major headache as people continue to flock from far and wide to witness the spectacle in violation of directions against mass gatherings as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

With warnings continuing to fall on deaf ears, the police have started acting tough and arrested 16 persons who turned up on Wednesday night. They were charged with IPC Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 149 (Every member who is part of an unlawful assembly is guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Among the arrested were people from all age groups, though youngsters dominated, even from other districts such as Malappuram, Alappuzha and Thrissur. They were later released on station bail but not before summoning their parents and giving them an awareness session about the need to avoid gatherings in these times of the epidemic. Vehicles, mobile phones and cameras seized from them would be produced in court.

“We have intensified the night patrolling along the borders leading to Kumbalanghi and will now sternly deal with the offenders. Even families with small children are turning up. People start gathering around 8 p.m. and it goes on till around 3 a.m. We have also received complaints from the local residents,” said Y. Deepu, sub inspector, Palluruthy.

The phenomenon became popular after it was featured in last year’s Malayalam blockbuster movie Kumbalanghi Nights.

Earlier, the police had to turn away 12 families, including women and children, who had come to watch the phenomenon after explaining the situation to them.

The police are now thinking of initiating action against parents of minors who drop in at Kumbalanghi in violation of the restrictions, besides slapping parents who come with minor children, with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.