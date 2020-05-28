Police act tough on physical distancing norm violators

Tightening the noose on people violating physical distancing norms, the City police on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the commercial nerve centre in the heart of Kochi stretching from Broadway to the market area and registered 20 cases.

The inspection was led by Vijay Sakhare, District Police Chief (Kochi City), around noon. The offenders were slapped with IPC Sections 118 (Concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 118 (acts causing danger to public or failure of public safety), and relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.

This was in addition to cases registered against 28 persons who were found violating home quarantine norms. Fourteen of them were shifted to institutional quarantine.

The City police have also started a special night drive to detect lockdown violations post-7 p.m. when people are not supposed to venture out, except for emergencies. They registered 144 cases, seized 94 vehicles, and arrested 157 persons, who were released later, in such a drive conducted on Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Station House Officers continue to personally monitor compliance with home quarantine rules within their respective limits. There are 2,428 persons in home quarantine in the city. Seventy-three motorcycle patrolling teams carried out 2,959 inspections on home quarantined people. Besides, 178 petty cases were charged against those who did not wear masks.