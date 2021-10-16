Police accidentally arrest accused in two cases

KOCHI

16 October 2021 23:20 IST

The Kalady police accidentally stumbled upon the accused in two cases when they arrested a man found in suspicious circumstances.

Arun, 22, of Kuttichira, was held and questioned by the police after he was found in suspicious circumstances at Manjapra during patrolling.

It emerged that the motorcycle he was using was stolen from Palakka Junction near Chalakkudy. He and an accomplice also allegedly snatched away the bag of a woman riding pillion on a scooter at Vaikom Junction near Koothattukulam. The bag contained ₹20,000, two mobile phones and cards were later found abandoned in a canal.

He was nabbed by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik to check theft and other crimes.

A team led by Kalady Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspector James Mathew, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officer Prince and Naufal made the arrest.