Pokkali farmers welcome HC order on aquaculture

Pokkali rice farmers have welcomed a High Court of Kerala order terminating the aquaculture authority’s permission for fish cultivation throughout the year in pokkali fields.

The order was issued on a petition filed by the Kerala Matsya Bandhana Thozhilali Union of Ezhupunna in Cherthala taluk, Alappuzha, against carrying out fish culture throughout the year. The September 8 order was issued by Justice P. V. Asha.

A communication from Pokkali Samrakshana Samiti, a body of enthusiasts working to sustain the salt water resistant rice cultivation, said that aquaculture had been carried out in violation of the crop calendar prescribed by the State government.