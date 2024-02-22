GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pokkali farmers seek strict implementation of PLDA order

February 22, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Pokkali farmers in the district have called on authorities and agencies concerned to implement the Pokkali Land Development Agency (PLDA) order. The issue has been raised prominently in a petition submitted to Leader of the Opposition and member of PLDA V.D. Satheesan here.

The petition was submitted to Mr. Satheesan during a people’s meet in Ernakulam as part of the Congress party’s march. Chandu Manchadiparambil and Thomas Kadamakkudy, pokkali farmers, handed over the petition, said Francis Kalathunkal, convenor of Pokkali Samrakshana Samithy, a forum of farmers and activists aiming to preserve traditional paddy cultivation.

The farmers felt that PLDA orders were issued like a ritual every year in February. However, the order is not implemented in letter and spirit to enable pokkali farmers to cultivate their fields.

Pokkali rice is grown in the coastal fields of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The plants can survive salinity, flood waters and has won a place in the Geographical Indication Registry for its uniqueness. The farmers alleged that the pokkali heritage is gradually being lost largely due to neglect by the government. They feel that the cycle of one rice and one paddy cultivation a year has been abandoned to allow longer periods of fish cultivation leading to decline in both fish and paddy production in the fields.

Fish cultivation ends ahead of monsoon to allow draining of the fields from salt water and to prepare them for farming. The seeds are sown after the first rain, which further wash away excess salt from the fields. While prolonged fish cultivation is one major threat to pokkali, irregular rain patterns too has affected rice cultivation.

