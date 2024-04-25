Pokkali farmers allege violation of model code by Fisheries dept.

April 25, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Pokkali rice farmers have alleged that the Fisheries department violated the election model code of conduct by issuing a ‘unilateral’ order on April 4, extending the timeframe for saline water aquaculture in Pokkali fields till April 30. The model code had come into effect on March 3, the farmers said, seeking action against officials, including the Director of Fisheries.

The farmers said that tampering with the crop calendar was to bring down the time for paddy cultivation. “It is a devious way to appease the interests of saline aquaculturists,” they alleged and described it as a practice to “mislead a section of the electorate”. It flouts the legally established crop calendar of the rotation of crops in pokkali land, said the complaint to the Election Commission of India.

Francis Kalthunkal, pokkali farmer and activist, said the latest order subverted efforts by paddy cultivators to drain the fields of saline water to help them dry in the summer in April ahead of field preparations and ploughing. This is followed by the first showers of the monsoon, which flood the fields, getting rid of excess salinity to pave the way for sowing in the flooded fields.

Pokkali fields have been designated for the traditional crop calendar of one rice and one fish cultivation periods. Saline aquaculture is permitted between November 15 and April 14. Once the April 14 deadline is reached, the fields are drained for rice cultivation.

Farmers feel that the extension of the aquaculture time will not help rice cultivation with weather predictions indicating that the monsoon rain will be early in the coming season. As the aquaculture ends late, there may not be enough time for field preparations, Mr. Kalathunkal said.