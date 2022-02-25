Pokkali cultivators slam farming calendar

Saline water aquaculture lobby sabotaging farming: samithi

Saline water aquaculture lobby sabotaging farming: samithi

KOCHI

Pokkali paddy cultivators have slammed the perfunctory paddy farming calendar notified by the District Collector and chairman of the Pokkali Land Development Agency (PLDA), stating that it fell far short of conserving pokkali farming.

Saline water aquaculture, the secondary crop on pokkali fields, should be wrapped up by March 31 and saline water should be fully drained by April 15. This was being followed by the Vyttila-based Rice Research Centre of the Kerala Agriculture University.

This was essential to leave the fields baked in the summer heat, making it fit for deep ploughing for removing the harmful chemicals sprayed on fields during the saline water aquaculture. The remaining salinity on ploughed fields gets washed away in the summer rain.

Farmers said that the Agriculture Department and officials concerned had been alerted time and again that launching paddy farming before the salinity got entirely washed away was suicidal. The calendar didn’t set a deadline for the complete draining of the saline water, a release issued by Pokkali Samrakshana Samithi convener Francis Kalathunkal said.

The calendar was being declared like a ritual and no agriculture officer had so far acted against anyone for violating it. It had to be suspected that this was to protect the interests of the saline water aquaculture lobby.

Vested interests would ensure that farmers did not get enough time to drain the saline water, affecting paddy farming badly. They would then secure a certificate from the agriculture officer concerned to the effect that attempt at undertaking farming had failed. It would be used as a ruse to launch saline water aquaculture. This farce was being played out time and again.

Climate change had advanced the summer showers, adversely affecting the ploughing of the fields, facilitating the washing away of salinity. Hence, farmers insisted that saline water aquaculture should end by March 31.

The samithi urged the government to rectify the errors of PLDA and take strong measures for conserving pokkali farming. While sowing seasons were being celebrated in a festive atmosphere, the absence of harvesting festivals was particularly glaring, it said.