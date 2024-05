May 05, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KOCHI

Poet K.S. Rex, who had been the head of the Malayalam department at Maharaja’s College, Erankulam, passed away in Kochi on May 4 (Saturday), aged 84 years.

The funeral will be held at 10.30 a.m. on May 5 (Sunday) at the cemetery of St. Francis Cathedral. He was born at Kumbalanghi, had served as executive committee member of Samasta Kerala Sahitya Parishad and won many awards. Among those who paid tributes to Prof. Rex at his house was literary critic M.K. Sanoo.

