POCSO, sexual assault cases cannot be quashed on basis of settlement: HC

Published - June 24, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has held that cases relating to sexual assault against a minor and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 cannot be quashed merely on grounds of settlement.

Justice A. Badharudeen made the observation recently while dismissing a petition filed by Ivin, a dance teacher in Thiruvananthapuram, seeking to quash a case registered against him for sexually assaulting a boy on the ground of settlement. He claimed that the case had been settled between him and the parents of the victim and they had filed affidavits in support of the settlement.

The court observed that “effacing abominable offences through quashing process would not only send a wrong signal to the community but also may accord an undue benefit to unscrupulous habitual or professional offenders who can secure a settlement through duress, threats, social boycotts, bribes or other dubious means”. It is well said that “let no guilty man escape, if it can be avoided”.

The court added that grave or serious offences or offences which involved moral turpitude or have a harmful effect on the social and moral fabric of society or involved matters concerning public policy cannot be construed as between two individuals or groups only, for such offences had the potential to impact society at large.

“Heinous and serious offences involving mental depravity or offences such as murder, rape, and dacoity cannot appropriately be quashed though the victim or the family of the victim have settled the dispute. Such offences are, truly speaking, not private in nature but have a serious impact upon society. The decision to continue with the trial in such cases is founded on the overriding element of public interest in punishing persons for serious offences,” the court observed.

