POCSO case convict sentenced to 10 years in jail

The Ernakulam Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Saturday sentenced a man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl multiple times to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹70,000.

Kabeer Lal, 57, was found guilty of raping the child of a family who lived in the house he had rented out from September 2016. The Infopark police registered a case against him charging him with raping the child multiple times in 2017.

The judge P.J. Vincent sentenced the convict to 30 years of imprisonment on three counts under IPC Sections 376 (2) (i) and 376 (2) (m) and Pocso Sections 9 (l) and 9 (n). However, he needs to undergo the sentence concurrently. The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay compensation to the victim under the Kerala Victim Compensation Scheme. P.A. Bindu appeared for the prosecution.

Though the police had arraigned the child’s teacher as the second accused, she got the proceedings against her quashed by the High Court. The convict’s plea for leniency on account of his family and state of health did not cut ice with the court.