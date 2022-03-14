Kochi

POCSO case accused remanded in custody

Roy Vayalaatt, the hotelier accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, was remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

Roy, who had earlier complained of physical discomfort, was admitted to a hospital.

Saiju, another accused in the case, was given into police custody for two days. He had earlier surrendered at the Kalamassery metro police station.


