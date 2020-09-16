POCSO accused who fled from FLTC untraced

More than 24 hours after he slipped away from the first-line treatment centre (FLTC) at the Kochi airport’s convention centre where he was in quarantine after testing positive for SARS-COV-2, a 19-year-old accused in a child sexual abuse case remains elusive.
The Nedumbassery police have registered a case invoking IPC Section 225B (Resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension, or escape or rescue in cases not otherwise provided for) and for violation of the COVID protocol under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.
A resident of Kuttampuzha, the accused was arrested by the local police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on September 9 before being moved into the FLTC on testing positive.
“He lives on the fringes of the forest near a tribal hamlet along the Adimali border. We checked the area after receiving a tip-off that he was back home. However, we could not find him,” said Mahesh Kumar, Inspector, Kuttampuzha.
He had escaped from the FLTC with the mobile phone of a nurse on Tuesday. Though police personnel were deployed at the FLTC where four other accused were also kept, their lodging was some 250 metres away to maintain physical distancing.
The accused is learnt to have hired an autorickshaw to Kothamangalam from where he reportedly moved to Adimali. Though the police had searched the area in the night itself, he could not be traced. However, they recovered the mobile phone from the autorickshaw driver.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath