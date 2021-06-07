POC webinar on oceans

Kochi

07 June 2021 21:57 IST

A webinar on oceans will be held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattam, on Tuesday as part of the World Ocean Day celebrations. The webinar, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., will be inaugurated by Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council. Bishop of Kochi Joseph Kariyil and Alappuzha Bishop James Anamparambil will speak at the webinar.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be among those participating in the webinar where P.R. Kunjachan, secretary of the Coastal Area Development Agency for Liberation will make the main presentation.

Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council Joseph Jude will moderate the seminar. Hibi Eden, T. J. Vinod and K. J. Maxi will participate. There will also be a public discussion led by T. J. Dalfin of Pachima Kochi Theera Samrakshana Samithi.

