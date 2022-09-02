PM’s visit: traffic curbs leave commuters stranded in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 02, 2022 21:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in the city, West Kochi and Vypeen till Friday noon due to traffic curbs in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cochin Shipyard on the day to launch the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).

Also Read
India’s indigenous aircraft carrier and largest warship INS Vikrant joins Navy

There were long queues of commuters, including those in private buses, from Thopumpady towards Palluruthy and also towards Fort Kochi. In addition, waterway commuters were stranded at terminals on either end, as the operation of roll-on roll-off ferries in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor was suspended from morning till noon on the day. The vessels were temporarily withdrawn after operating a few services in the morning.

Also Read
INS Vikrant is a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant, says PM Modi

Commuters complained that the suspension of ro-ro services caught them by surprise. The vessels resumed service by 12.30 p.m., it is learnt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app