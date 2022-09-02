PM’s visit: traffic curbs leave commuters stranded in Kochi

Hundreds of commuters were stranded in the city, West Kochi and Vypeen till Friday noon due to traffic curbs in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cochin Shipyard on the day to launch the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).

There were long queues of commuters, including those in private buses, from Thopumpady towards Palluruthy and also towards Fort Kochi. In addition, waterway commuters were stranded at terminals on either end, as the operation of roll-on roll-off ferries in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor was suspended from morning till noon on the day. The vessels were temporarily withdrawn after operating a few services in the morning.

Commuters complained that the suspension of ro-ro services caught them by surprise. The vessels resumed service by 12.30 p.m., it is learnt.