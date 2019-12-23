PMAY beneficiaries left in the lurch as Kochi Corporation faces funds crunch

Funds crunch has kept the Kochi Corporation from paying around ₹10 crore to over 700 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scheme, stalling the construction of houses.

Praseeja C.V., whose family of five is constructing a house in Palluruthy, has not received PMAY funds in four months. “We received the first installment of ₹40,000 in August, but nothing after that. Having to stay in a rented house for months is a hassle and we had to move to stay with family when we could no longer afford the rent,” said Ms. Praseeja. While PMAY should have alleviated their distress, the delay in payment has only worsened their lot, she said.

As many as 700 beneficiaries like Ms. Praseeja have been left in the lurch. The Centre and State government share, amounting to ₹46 crore, for constructions under the scheme, had already been provided, said an official.

“The Kochi Corporation provides ₹2 lakh out of the ₹4 lakh offered for the construction of each PMAY house. Around ₹10 crore of the local body’s share to be given to over 700 beneficiaries at different stages of construction has not been paid,” said the official. The numbers were likely to be higher since the files from December had not been considered, the official added.

Loan awaited

PMAY officials had anticipated shortage of funds and submitted a request to the Corporation Council for a loan to bridge the gap in July this year. But the political turmoil in the council, the bypolls and subsequent Deputy Mayor election kept the agenda away from the council, they said.

The issue was discussed at the council meeting last week and the agenda to avail of a bank loan of ₹35 crore was passed. The Corporation had already taken a loan of ₹57 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) earlier this year, of which ₹29 crore was made available for the housing project, officials said.

Even as it incurs additional debt, the civic body’s Plan fund utilisation is low. Of around ₹7 crore promised for housing projects in the Plan fund, only ₹50 lakh had been allotted, said officials, attributing the low utilisation to the government’s treasury restrictions.

“A lack of funds had necessitated the loan. The paper work should be completed and funds released by next month,” said Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar.

The Corporation had approached Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) with a request for ₹13 crore to fund the beneficiary-led housing project earlier this year. CSML has already made ₹5 crore available.

Of the 8,266 PMAY beneficiaries in Corporation limits, only 1,504 houses were completed, while construction of 4,084 houses has begun.

The number of beneficiaries is set to increase by next month with another detailed project report being prepared to include around 2,000 people with a cent of land and income below ₹3 lakh.