‘PM Gati Shakti to boost infrastructure projects in Kerala’

March 11, 2023 - KOCHI

The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) can be used for critical infrastructure development projects in the State, according to speakers at a regional workshop on the initiative held here on Friday.

The NMP is a transformative approach that enables integrated planning and synchronised implementation for multimodal and last-mile connectivity across the country, according to the organisers.

Speakers at the workshop pointed out that the plan could be used for infrastructure development projects such as the Sabarimala greenfield airport. The NMP can be also utilised for coastal highway development in the State. Connecting the Vizhinjam port with improved last-mile connectivity would be a major achievement, they said.

The Union Budget 2023 has doubled the NMP allocation to States from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. The Centre had earmarked ₹96 crore out of the ₹5,000 crore under Part-II of the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’ for PM Gati Shakti-related expenditure in States in the financial year 2022-23.