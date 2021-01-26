Kochi

PM award for Kochi school student

Veer Kashyap, a Class 5 student at Navy Children School, Kochi, was among the 32 children awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 under the ‘Innovation’ category.

Ten-year-old Veer created ‘CORONA-YUGA’ board game in April last year during the first phase of the lockdown while he was stuck at his grandparent’s house in Bengaluru and had only a few board games at home. Shaped like the coronavirus, the game taps into various challenging situations experienced by people during the lockdown.

The game, according to a release, is about telling people the safety guidelines to survive the pandemic and inculcating a behavioural change. The game also promotes yoga and physical distancing and is appreciative of health workers.

