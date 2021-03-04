Plywood with fake ISI mark seized

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Kochi, searched a plywood unit near Perumbavoor and reportedly seized huge quantities of marine plywood with fake ISI mark.
According to a press release issued by P. Pajeev, head of BIS Kochi branch, the agency searched Wood Planet Industries at Methala on Wednesday for misuse of ISI mark and found that the company was using the ISI mark without a valid licence from the BIS.
“Huge quantities of marine plywood with ‘Tusker’ brand name and fake ISI mark along with many stencils with fake ISI mark and licence number, used for marking on the plywood, were seized during the raid,” the release said.
Manufacturing and selling any product with BIS standard mark (ISI mark) without a BIS licence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a minimum fine of ₹2 lakh or both as per the BIS Act 2016. Action is being initiated to file a case in court against the offenders, the agency said.
The agency may be tipped off on such misuse at kobo@bis.gov.in.
