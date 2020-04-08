Plywood units seek concessions

The more than 400 plywood-making units spread over Perumbavoor, Aluva, Kalady and Muvattupuzha in the district have appealed to the government for concessions ranging from a one-year moratorium on bank loan repayments to relief from paying fixed charges on electricity connections.

Mujib Rehman of the Plywood Industry Association said on Wednesday that the plywood industry, like its counterparts in other sectors, had been hit hard. Plywood units had to shut down on short notice on March 23 following the nationwide lockdown. However, the government had allowed the units to go on stream for two days. The period ended on Wednesday morning but allowed the units to utilise at least a portion of the raw materials that had been piled up. Raw materials like glues and soft wood will be perished if the lockdown is extended, said Mr. Rehman.

Added burden

These units employ around 50,000 people, mostly from other States. The workers are being well looked after and they have no complaints. However, said one factory owner, the government had asked the employers to pay them their salaries. This demand can add to the burden of the industrial units, he said and called on the government to offer some concessions.

Mr. Rehman said that the industry would take about a year to recoup its losses and to be back on its feet as in normal times. In the meanwhile, a helping hand was needed. He stressed the need for concessions on interest on repayments, which may mount as the lockdown period continues.

Meanwhile, the plywood industry coming to a standstill has also added to the burden of other industries that depend on road transport of raw materials. When lorries arrive in Kerala with raw materials for the industrial units, they have an eye on finished products like plywood and farm products like pineapple and rubber that are then transported to central and north Indian destinations. However, with the industries at a halt, the cost of inward transport has gone up significantly, said a food processor near Muvattupuzha.